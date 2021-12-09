The Ocala Christmas Parade is on Saturday

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - This Saturday marks the 65th annual Ocala Christmas Parade. It’s back after it was canceled last year by the pandemic.

Chairs have already been set out by residents hoping to have that perfect spot along the parade route.

Nearly 100 floats, marching bands, dance troupes, pirate ships and more are participating this year.

Joe Brown is a member of the Fernandina Pirates Club.

This is the third Christmas parade the crew has sailed down to Ocala to participate in.

“You’ll see some pirates in their Christmas finest. We fire the cannon, you’ll see the ship,” he said.

This is also the third time David Tillman’s crew will be in the parade.

“I dressed up as Buddy the Elf the passed few years and they signed me up to do the same thing, even though I wasn’t planning on it this year but it is a lot of fun to see the excitement in all of the kids that are out there,” Tillman said.

This year’s parade theme is A Heroes’ Christmas.

Tillman will be driving a military vehicle as part of that theme.

“That was one of the reasons for picking out the vehicle. It’s called an MK-48. It’s nicknamed the Dragonfly, that what I think they call it in the Marine Corps,” he said.

The revamped Bicycle Unit with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office will be showing off its new team and gear at the front of the parade.

“We should be right near the very front of the parade showing off our brand new bicycles,” Unit Supervisor, Sgt. Todd Winkler said.

The new trek bikes are marked with the sheriff’s office logo and have lights and sirens.

“We are full fledged law enforcement officers, and we actually have had to do that in the past. We mainly try to focus though on crime prevention and we also deal with a lot of pedestrian traffic and other bicycle traffic,” Winkler said.

They have a team of 10 people on the Bicycle Unit.

The parade starts at 5:30 Saturday at the intersection of SE 25 Ave and E Fort King St. The procession will head north and turn left on E Silver Springs Blvd.

It will go for roughly three miles and end just before hitting Tuscawilla park.

For those who can’t participate in person, Marion County Public Schools will broadcast the parade live on YouTube and the Marion Education Channel which is carried on local cable systems Comcast Channel 99 and Cox Channel 12.

Road closures effective Saturday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. –

* SE 25th Avenue from E Fort King Street to SE 14th Street

Detour routes –

* NE 25th Avenue (southbound) – E Fort King Street to SE 22nd Avenue to SE 14th Street, back to SE 25th Avenue

* SE 25th Avenue (northbound) – SE 14th Street to SE 30th Avenue to E Fort King Street to NE 36th Avenue to State Road 40 to State Road 492, back to NE 25th Avenue

Road closures effective Saturday, Dec. 11, 3 p.m. to midnight –

* State Road 40 from NE Third Street to N Pine Avenue/US 441

* SE/NE 25th Avenue from SE 14th Street to State Road 492

* E Fort King Street from SE 30th Avenue to SE 22nd Avenue

* NE Eighth Avenue from State Road 40 to NE 14th Street/State Road 492

Detour routes –

* State Road 40 (eastbound) – US 441 to NW/NE 14th Street/State Road 492, back to State Road 40

* State Road 40 (westbound) – NE Third Street to NE 25th Avenue to State Road 492 to US 441, back to State Road 40

* SE/NE 25th Avenue (northbound) – SE 14th Street to SE 30th Avenue to E Fort King Street to NE 36th Avenue to State Road 40, back to NE 25th Avenue

* NE/SE 25th Avenue (southbound) – State Road 492 to NE 36th Avenue to E Fort King Street to SE 30th Avenue to SE 14th Street, back to SE 25th Avenue

* E Fort King Street (westbound) – SE 30th Avenue to SE 14th Street to SE 22nd Avenue, back to E Fort King Street

* E Fort King Street (eastbound) – SE 22nd Avenue to SE 14th Street to SE 30th Avenue, back to E Fort King Street

* NE Eighth Avenue (southbound) – State Road 492 to US 441 to State Road 40 (westbound) or State Road 492 to State Road 40 (eastbound)

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.