Results for two North Central Florida elections are now in

LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, the results are in for two North Central Florida city elections.

In Lawtey, Emily Hoffman defeated Virginia Warner for the council seat by just three votes. Jerry Feltner won the race for police chief, beating Raymond Shuford with 68 percent of the vote.

In Trenton, incumbent Cloud Haley received 79 percent of the vote to defeat Clint Lee.

