Sante Fe College celebrates 2021 class with three separate commencement ceremonies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe celebrates the graduation of their fall 2021 class.

Three different commencement ceremonies will take place today and tomorrow.

The ceremonies will be held at the Jackson North Sasser Fine Arts Hall.

That’s on Santa Fe’s Northwest campus.

The first ceremony is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Following shortly after from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. will be the Nurses Pinning Ceremony.

The last commencement ceremony is Friday, December 10th from noon to 5 p.m.

Congratulations Class of 2021.

