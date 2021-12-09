Starke left with significant damage after heavy thunderstorms swept through North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - After heavy thunderstorms swept through parts of North Central Florida, the city of Starke was left with significant damage in some areas.

Police say they responded to an area between Cherry Street and Colley Road due to heavy damage from the storm.

As of the night of Wednesday, December 8, no injuries were reported and crews were working to clean up the area and restore power.

The cause of the storm is being looked at.

