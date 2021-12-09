State Championship Game Preview: Hawthorne Hornets

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -State title game preps are in progress at Hawthorne High School. The Hornets are locked in, and emotions are running high after knocking off Chipley last week to reach the 1A state finals.

“The atmosphere was really good,” said Hawthorne junior defensive lineman Jailen Ruth. “We had a lot of energy with each other, we’re happy, but we know we have to finish the job.”

Hornet veterans know the pain of not finishing the job. A year ago, Hawthorne played in its first state title game in program history but came away with a 27-14 loss to Baker. In 2021, the Hornets are not only wiser, but undefeated at 10-0.

Hawthorne’s defense has allowed only eight points per game. Offensively, Hawthorne utilizes two quarterbacks and has gone over 50 points twice in the playoffs. Collectively, the Hornets have 34 touchdowns on the ground and and want to continue to assert their dominance in Saturday’s title game.

“That’s been our strong suit this whole season,” said junior quarterback Tyler Jefferson. “So honestly I think it may be but running, passing, however it goes it really doesn’t matter.”

“We want to come out and establish the run,” said Hawthorne head coach Cornelius Ingram. “But our kids will be prepared on both sides of the ball and they’ll be ready to play.”

In the 1A state title game, Hawthorne faces Madison County, one of Florida’s best programs regardless of classification. The Cowboys won three consecutive state championships from 2017 to 2019. However, it was the Hornets who ended their run with an 18-14 win in last year’s state semifinals. Knowing what victory might require could give Hawthorne a psychological edge.

“We knew going into that game to be considered one of the top teams we’d have to beat Madison County,” said Ingram. “We have a lot of guys who return from last year so they’re not afraid of the big stage.”

“We learned they are a very physical team and they play with energy and we know we’re going to have to win the line of scrimmage,” said Ruth.

Champions understand there is no offseason. For the Hornets, all the work now comes down to one final week of preparation.

“All the kids are getting in extra film, practicing extremely hard so on Saturday they can just go out there and react and play without thinking and hopefully that’ll set us up for success,” said Ingram.

And if the Hornets pull it off, all of Hawthorne will forever cherish its city’s first state football title.

