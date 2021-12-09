Advertisement

Two Union County cheer place 2nd in their respective competitions at 2021 Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championship

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Union County cheer squads are bringing back hardware to North Central Florida.

The 2021 Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championship started Monday in Orlando.

The competition ended Wednesday.

The Mighty Mites won 2nd place, and the Junior Pee Wee team also placed 2nd.

In the photo here, the cheer team is holding the sign of the local business that funded their trip.

