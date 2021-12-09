Two Union County cheer place 2nd in their respective competitions at 2021 Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championship

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Union County cheer squads are bringing back hardware to North Central Florida.

The 2021 Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championship started Monday in Orlando.

The competition ended Wednesday.

The Mighty Mites won 2nd place, and the Junior Pee Wee team also placed 2nd.

In the photo here, the cheer team is holding the sign of the local business that funded their trip.

