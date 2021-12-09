What’s Growing On: The environmental benefits of turf grass

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) -Some research indicates that lawns across the U.S. can sequester up to 95 million tons of carbon dioxide from our atmosphere every year.

With urban living on the rise, green spaces play a key role in the environment. So what exactly is turf grass?

Chuck Todd, a turf grass farmer, explained, “It’s a cultivated grass type that is bred or selected for its low growing height, its ability to handle wear, and it’s aesthetically appealing when we put it into the urban landscapes and grasslands.”

Turf grass or any natural green space can help reduce emissions in our atmosphere.

“Turf grass is a great natural bio filter for pollutants and runoffs before it gets into our water source,” said Todd.

Not only does it filter out harmful toxins, but turf grass and other grass varietals produce oxygen.

5,000 square feet of grass can produce enough oxygen to support 14 to 34 people every day. The grass and trees along highways alone can provide oxygen for more than 20 million people.

Grass is the gift that keeps on giving, and Todd wanted every homeowner with green space to remember, “Enjoy your lawn, love your lawn, and respect the grass.”

