Alachua County K9 unit assists in arrest of wanted man

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of Alachua County’s K9 units assisted in arresting a wanted man.

Jarvis Vaughn, 32, was wanted on charges in eight separate cases against him.

Some charges include drug trafficking and witness intimidation.

Deputies say that after arriving at Vaughn’s home he jumped down from the third-floor balcony and ran into nearby woods.

The police dog chased down Vaughn when Air-1 spotted him.

The deputies were able to make the arrest after the K9 brought him to the ground.

