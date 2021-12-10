Careersource of North Central Florida closes temporarily due to ‘mechanic building issues’

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Careersource of North Central Florida is closing its doors temporarily.

Officials say the Gainesville office is experiencing “mechanic building issues.”

The career center was closed Thursday, December 9, and will remain closed Friday, for building maintenance.

They anticipate reopening on Monday, the 13.

