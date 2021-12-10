Advertisement

Contentious town council meeting leads McIntosh leaders to call the sheriff’s office

By Julia Laude
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MCINTOSH, Fla. (WCJB) - A hotly debated topic at Thursday night’s town council meeting led McIntosh leaders to call the sheriff’s office.

It isn’t the first trouble during a meeting in McIntosh.

Council members and code enforcement workers were discussing cleaning up a property.

The property owner quickly stepped in to passionately defend himself. He left in the middle of the discussion.

“We will work with this citizen to arrive at a solution,” Town Manager and Clerk, Regina Rickman said.

Roughly 30 minutes after his departure the meeting was stopped and law enforcement was called.

“The 9-1-1 operator advised me to stay on the line until the deputies did arrive. We gave a full report to the deputies,” Rickman said.

Deputies said it was not a lockdown situation but safety precautions were followed.

Back in April a contentious town council meeting ended with doors locked to one of TV20′s reporters.

One resident who wanted to remain anonymous said this was a scary situation, where their family feared for the worst.

