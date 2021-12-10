Advertisement

Gator football notes: Diabate to transfer, Nappier hires O-line coach

Darnell Stapleton joins the UF staff to lead the offensive line
Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (11) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA...
Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (11) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The coming and goings continue within the Gator football program following recent the coaching change and the hiring of Billy Napier. Junior linebacker Mohamoud Diabate has entered the transfer portal, as first reported by On3 Sports. Diabate leads the Gators with 89 tackles this season, including 2.5 for a loss. He played a variety of roles at the linebacker and pass rush positions throughout his three-year career, and totaled 4.5 sacks as a freshman in 2019.

Meanwhile, senior defensive lineman Zachary Carter announced on social media on Friday that he will opt out of Florida’s Gasparilla Bowl matchup against UCF on Dec. 23 and enter the NFL draft. Carter leads the Gators with eight sacks on the season.

Napier continues to add to his coaching staff, hiring Darnell Stapleton to lead the offensive line. Stapleton previously served under Napier at Louisiana in the 2021 season. Previous stops in his coaching career include Sam Houston State and Bucknell.

