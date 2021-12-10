GPD boosts payout fund for second gun buyback event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The payout fund for people interested in joining the Gainesville Police Department’s second gun buy-back program is growing.

Instead of $15,000 in Visa gift cards, GPD has $20,000 for the second event. People are encouraged to turn in any unwanted firearms in exchange for a gift card amount ranging from $100 to $300. Only two firearms can be turned in at a time and the State Attorney is granting amnesty for any guns owned illegally.

“The state attorney is giving immunity to those folks that you turn in your gun, we’re not asking any questions,” said Deputy Chief Investigator, Darry Lloyd. “We’re not going to prosecute you if the gun happens to be stolen or involved in a crime. Now, we’re still tracking the weapon, the firearms because by law you do track weapons and firearms. If the gun is stolen, we’ll get it back to the owner.”

During the last event, 78 firearms were collected. The next starts at nine Saturday morning.

