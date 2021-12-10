Advertisement

GPD boosts payout fund for second gun buyback event

Gainesville Police Chief Tony Jones and guns
Gainesville Police Chief Tony Jones and guns
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The payout fund for people interested in joining the Gainesville Police Department’s second gun buy-back program is growing.

Instead of $15,000 in Visa gift cards, GPD has $20,000 for the second event. People are encouraged to turn in any unwanted firearms in exchange for a gift card amount ranging from $100 to $300. Only two firearms can be turned in at a time and the State Attorney is granting amnesty for any guns owned illegally.

RELATED STORY: GPD and State Attorney’s office host a gun buy-back at Gainesville Fire Rescue Training Center

“The state attorney is giving immunity to those folks that you turn in your gun, we’re not asking any questions,” said Deputy Chief Investigator, Darry Lloyd. “We’re not going to prosecute you if the gun happens to be stolen or involved in a crime. Now, we’re still tracking the weapon, the firearms because by law you do track weapons and firearms. If the gun is stolen, we’ll get it back to the owner.”

During the last event, 78 firearms were collected. The next starts at nine Saturday morning.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
John Hagins, 19, was arrested outside his apartment on Thursday. Police said he was carrying an...
Police: Potential mass shooting at Fla. university averted, student arrested
storm damage
Starke left with significant damage after heavy thunderstorms swept through North Central Florida
DALE DAVIS
A Gainesville sex offender turns himself in after attempting to lure a minor into his apartment

Latest News

UF signage
UF launches investigation on claims of research breach made in UF Faculty Senate report
UF launches investigation on claims of research breach made in UF Faculty Senate report
UF launches investigation on claims of research breach made in UF Faculty Senate report
Feeding those in need
Feeding those in need
State Road 29 near Hawthorne shut down after hit-and-run death
State Road 26 near Hawthorne shut down after hit-and-run death