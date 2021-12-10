GPD and State Attorney’s office host a gun buy-back at Gainesville Fire Rescue Training Center
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department and State Attorney’s office are hosting a gun buy-back Saturday.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gainesville Fire Rescue Training Center parking lot.
The state attorney is authorizing amnesty for anybody bringing illegally owned firearms.
Donations are anonymous.
