GPD and State Attorney’s office host a gun buy-back at Gainesville Fire Rescue Training Center

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department and State Attorney’s office are hosting a gun buy-back Saturday.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gainesville Fire Rescue Training Center parking lot.

The state attorney is authorizing amnesty for anybody bringing illegally owned firearms.

Donations are anonymous.

TRENDING STORY: UF students remember Maggie Paxton a year after her death

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.