Marion County couple sentenced to life in prison after proven guilty of killing government witness

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A couple from Marion County is going to prison for life after being convicted of killing a government witness.

57-year-old David Chappell Fey and 58-year-old Shari Lynn Gunter were each found guilty today.

Prosecutors say they were dealing meth out of a home in Summerfield when they learned a customer had agreed to cooperate with law enforcement in 2016.

The couple injected the woman with two lethal amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl to leave her appearing like the victim of an accidental overdose.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

