Marion County Pets: Ghost, Ally, and Luigi

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have the bonded pair. A one-and-a-half-year-old Ghost and five-year-old Ally. They arrived at the shelter together. They would love to leave the shelter together. They are two best friends looking for a new family to go on new adventures with.

Lastly, we have Luigi. He is an 11-week-old playful kitten who loves chasing feather toys and hanging out with his brother, Mario. So if there are any orange cat lovers out there, Luigi may be the kitty for you.

The Marion County Shelter has its 21 Paws of Christmas promotion throughout the month of December.

All adoptions are just $12.

All adoptions include spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, visit animalservices@marionfl.org.

