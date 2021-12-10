The McCall Service is providing free food for the homeless in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Free food will be provided to the homeless in Ocala.

The McCall Service will be handing out free food to those in need from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This is taking place at the Interfaith Park across from the Interfaith Emergency Services.

