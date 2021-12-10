The McCall Service is providing free food for the homeless in Ocala
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Free food will be provided to the homeless in Ocala.
The McCall Service will be handing out free food to those in need from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
This is taking place at the Interfaith Park across from the Interfaith Emergency Services.
