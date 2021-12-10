Nearly 30 Alachua County Public School students join the Florida All-State bands

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Twenty-nine Alachua County public school students are joining this year’s Florida All-State bands, choruses and orchestras.

The students had to go through a rigorous audition process to earn their spots.

They had to take music tests, play scales, perform sight readings and play prepared audition pieces.

Elementary, middle and high school-age students from around Alachua County will go to Tampa in January to rehearse and perform with other top young musicians.

More than 10,000 people typically attend the event.

