Ocala business helps feed those in need

By Julia Laude
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - McCall Pest Control Services set up a food line at Interfaith Emergency Services Friday afternoon to help feed those in need.

Burgers, hot dogs and all the fixings were on the menu-- all for free.

McCall Services Employees said this is the first event of many during the holiday season they hope to host.

It’s something they’ve been planning for quite a while but had to wait due to the pandemic.

“Whether it’s a neighbor that’s in need, whether it’s somebody you don’t even know, pay it forward and try to help them out,” Branch Manager, Jason Provo said.

They hope to make this a yearly tradition.

Contentious town council meeting leads McIntosh leaders to call the sheriff’s office
UF Faculty Senate Report
UF launches investigation on claims of research breach made in UF Faculty Senate report
Circuit Court judge allows petition gathering lawsuit to proceed
