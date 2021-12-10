Ocala business helps feed those in need

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - McCall Pest Control Services set up a food line at Interfaith Emergency Services Friday afternoon to help feed those in need.

Burgers, hot dogs and all the fixings were on the menu-- all for free.

McCall Services Employees said this is the first event of many during the holiday season they hope to host.

It’s something they’ve been planning for quite a while but had to wait due to the pandemic.

“Whether it’s a neighbor that’s in need, whether it’s somebody you don’t even know, pay it forward and try to help them out,” Branch Manager, Jason Provo said.

They hope to make this a yearly tradition.

