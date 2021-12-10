Advertisement

Ocala hosts 5th Florida Thoroughbred Transformation Expo at Florida Horse Park

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala is hosting the 5th Florida Thoroughbred Transformation Expo.

The event begins today at 7 a.m. and continues through the weekend at the Florida Horse Park off of South Highway 475.

There will be competitions in seven disciplines including dressage, working ranch, show-jumper, show hunter, eventing, polo, and freestyle.

The expo features a vendor fair and education seminars.

