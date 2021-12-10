Ocala hosts 5th Florida Thoroughbred Transformation Expo at Florida Horse Park

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala is hosting the 5th Florida Thoroughbred Transformation Expo.

The event begins today at 7 a.m. and continues through the weekend at the Florida Horse Park off of South Highway 475.

There will be competitions in seven disciplines including dressage, working ranch, show-jumper, show hunter, eventing, polo, and freestyle.

The expo features a vendor fair and education seminars.

