Schools across North Central Florida are celebrating the class of 2021

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Schools across North Central Florida will be celebrating the class of 2021.

Graduation ceremonies continue at noon in Santa Fe’s Jackson N. Sasser Fine Arts Hall.

The College of Central Florida is also hosting its summer and fall graduates.

Their ceremony is being held at the World Equestrian Center at 5 p.m.

Commencement ceremonies for the Florida Gateway College are from 5:30 to 7:30 Friday night at the Levy Performing Arts Center.

Then, they will continue on Monday, December 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Congratulations 2021 graduates.

