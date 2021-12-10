Advertisement

State Road 26 near Hawthorne shut down after hit-and-run death

State Road 29 near Hawthorne shut down after hit-and-run death
State Road 29 near Hawthorne shut down after hit-and-run death(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A portion of State Road 26 near Hawthorne is still shut down after a hit-and-run death Friday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, a 37-year old Keystone Heights man was hit by an unknown vehicle while crossing the road. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after hitting the man. FHP was notified around 7 a.m. Friday and shut down a portion of the road between County Road 1469 and Northeast 179th Street within 30 minutes.

As of 2 p.m. on Friday, the road is still closed and could remain closed for the remainder of the afternoon. The investigation into this hit-and-run death is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
storm damage
Starke left with significant damage after heavy thunderstorms swept through North Central Florida
DALE DAVIS
A Gainesville sex offender turns himself in after attempting to lure a minor into his apartment
The man is also suspected of stealing other scooters in the midtown area.
GPD asking for help in identifying the man who has been stealing scooters

Latest News

Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner: 12/10/2021
GPD and State Attorney’s office host a gun buy-back at Gainesville Fire Rescue Training Center
GPD and State Attorney’s office host a gun buy-back at Gainesville Fire Rescue Training Center
GPD and State Attorney’s office host a gun buy-back at Gainesville Fire Rescue Training Center
GPD and State Attorney’s office host a gun buy-back at Gainesville Fire Rescue Training Center
Nearly 30 Alachua County Public School students join the Florida All-State bands
Nearly 30 Alachua County Public School students join the Florida All-State bands