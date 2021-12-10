State Road 26 near Hawthorne shut down after hit-and-run death

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A portion of State Road 26 near Hawthorne is still shut down after a hit-and-run death Friday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, a 37-year old Keystone Heights man was hit by an unknown vehicle while crossing the road. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after hitting the man. FHP was notified around 7 a.m. Friday and shut down a portion of the road between County Road 1469 and Northeast 179th Street within 30 minutes.

As of 2 p.m. on Friday, the road is still closed and could remain closed for the remainder of the afternoon. The investigation into this hit-and-run death is still ongoing.

