Stolen car involved in high-speed chase near Hillsborough County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TAMPA, Fla. (WCJB) - A car stolen from Gainesville was involved in a high-speed chase on Interstate 275 near Hillsborough County.

State troopers attempted to pull over a vehicle that was stolen from Sunrise Auto on Wednesday, December 8.

Wykeria Stevenson of Marion County fled the troopers, going 100 MPH through heavy traffic.

Troopers used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle, causing it to crash.

Stevenson faces charges of grand theft, fleeing, and reckless driving.

TRENDING STORY: Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.