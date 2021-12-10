Advertisement

Stolen car involved in high-speed chase near Hillsborough County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WCJB) - A car stolen from Gainesville was involved in a high-speed chase on Interstate 275 near Hillsborough County.

State troopers attempted to pull over a vehicle that was stolen from Sunrise Auto on Wednesday, December 8.

Wykeria Stevenson of Marion County fled the troopers, going 100 MPH through heavy traffic.

Troopers used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle, causing it to crash.

Stevenson faces charges of grand theft, fleeing, and reckless driving.

