Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties receives documents concerning UF’s “conflict of interest” controversy

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The congressional investigation into the University of Florida’s conflict of interest policy continues after documents were provided to the House Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

Representatives are investigating after professors were blocked from testifying in lawsuits against the state.

Following the public backlash, the university is now changing policies to no longer consider lawsuits involving the state a “conflict of interest.”

