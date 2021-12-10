Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties receives documents concerning UF’s “conflict of interest” controversy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The congressional investigation into the University of Florida’s conflict of interest policy continues after documents were provided to the House Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

Representatives are investigating after professors were blocked from testifying in lawsuits against the state.

Following the public backlash, the university is now changing policies to no longer consider lawsuits involving the state a “conflict of interest.”

