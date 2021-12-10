Advertisement

UF gymnastics team holds intrasquad meet

The Gators have much to be excited about after finishing in the top four last season
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After reaching the NCAA Championship Finals last season, there is plenty of reason for the Gator Gymnastics team to be excited. Florida kicked things into high gear with Thursday’s intrasquad meet at its practice gym.

Florida returns a ton of talent and should be primed for a preseason ranking in the top three in the country. All-Around star Trinity Thomas, plus fifth-year gymnasts Alyssa Baumann and Megan Skaggs are among those returning for Florida. The in-coming class include Olympic alternate Leanne Wong.

“I think that this year we all have great energy, we look out for one another, we cheer for one another and it’s been really good,” said junior Payton Richards. “I think we have a really good thing going.”

Florida opens the season by hosting Northern Illinois, Rutgers, and Texas Woman’s University on Jan. 7.

