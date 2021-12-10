UF launches investigation on claims of research breach made in UF Faculty Senate report

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -University of Florida officials are launching an investigation into alleged breaches in research policy.

Although, the allegation of the destruction of COVID-19 data is not the only claim made in UF’s Faculty Senate report but it is the claim starting an investigation by UF’s Office of Compliance and Ethics. UF officials released a statement saying allegations into research breach are taken seriously prompting the investigation into potential COVID-19 data destruction.

The Faculty Senate’s response outlines five areas they want to be addressed in relation to academic freedom and conflict of interest policies. These include— expert witness conflict of interest review, freedom to speak to the press and academic freedom in educational materials.

Faculty senate chair, Dr. David Bloom says UF President Kent Fuchs is in agreement with the group’s recommendations. As the investigation starts on potential data destruction, the Faculty Senate is recommending a joint faculty and administration committee going forward to tackle conflict of interest and academic freedom policy issues in the future.

