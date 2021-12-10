UF students remember Maggie Paxton a year after her death

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of fFlorida student Maggie Paxton was killed one year ago while crossing University Avenue and she was remembered by students and parents Thursday night.

On December 9th, 2020 Paxton was crossing West University Ave. at Gale Lemerand Dr. That’s when the Gainesville Police Department said Joshua Figueroa hit and killed Paxton and drove off.

In July, Figueroa was arrested for her death and is out on bond. Students along with the Gators Against Student Pedestrian Deaths and the UF group Florida Not One More walked, told stories and lit candles in honor of Paxton.

Mark Merwitzer one of the organizers said Paxton would be alive if the road were constructed correctly.

“We should not have to be here today, Maggie Paxton should still be alive if the road along University Avenue and 13th street were constructed properly were built for students in mind and were built for the safety of our fellow students over the speed of our vehicles.”

Right now a civil suit filed by Paxton’s family is still in the courts.

