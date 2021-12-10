UPDATE: UF Vice President of Research announces formal investigation into accusations faculty members were pressured to destroy COVID-19 data
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have an update on the accusations over the University of Florida pressuring faculty members into destroying COVID-19 research data.
UF vice president of research David Norton announced a formal investigation.
UF research is working with the university’s Office of Compliance and Ethics for this investigation.
They are looking into the claims made by a faculty senate report.
The results will be made public.
