UPDATE: UF Vice President of Research announces formal investigation into accusations faculty members were pressured to destroy COVID-19 data

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have an update on the accusations over the University of Florida pressuring faculty members into destroying COVID-19 research data.

UF vice president of research David Norton announced a formal investigation.

RELATED STORY: Gubernatorial candidates react to UF Faculty Senate report which claims COVID-19 data was destroyed

UF research is working with the university’s Office of Compliance and Ethics for this investigation.

They are looking into the claims made by a faculty senate report.

The results will be made public.

