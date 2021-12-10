‘We want it all to be a park’: Civil engineers explain new plan for former West End Golf Course to concerned residents

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A year and a half later and controversy still surrounds the future of the former West End Golf Course, as more than 80 concerned residents packed a meeting with civil engineers to hear their new plan.

Despite the fact that civil engineers have changed their plan to include more green space at the West End Golf Course development, residents living nearby, like Wayne and Mary Alice Dennis, are still here to say no.

“We want no development, except for a park. P-A-R-K,” Wayne Dennis said.

“We want it all to be a park,” Mary Alice Dennis said.

JB Pro civil engineering company originally proposed a plan for the roughly 75 acres with a hotel, homes and businesses.

Now after an outcry, they presented a plan for low density residential and recreation rezoning with 140 homes.

“It’s a very responsible development because we’re only developing the inner part of the property,” JB Pro President Jay Brown.

A roughly 37 acre park along the outskirts.

“A 37 acre plus or minus open space that we plan to try to dedicate to a public agency like Alachua County for the use of a public park,” Brown said.

Still, 100 plus residents joined the meeting in person and online.

“We don’t need more homes right there, we need green space,” Mary Alice Dennis said.

People are concerned about traffic also in what they call a congested area.

“We need this to be a golf course,” a member of the audience said.

They mostly want the whole proposal to be something recreational like a park or golf course.

“I’m sure they’re going to be concerned but unfortunately the property is owned by someone.”

Wayne Dennis said it should stay the way it was originally zoned, recreational.

“They’re going against the original outlet and what citizens have already inputted to our county officials back when they designated that as a green space,” Wayne said.

While residents voiced concerns, the new plans remain.

“We’ll write the commissioners by email,” Mary Alice said. “We will show up at meetings and we will continue to voice our opinions.”

The final decision is up to Alachua County commissioners. The first hearing is next April and final decisions are expected by the end of 2022.

