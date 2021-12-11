Alachua County Public Schools announces the principal and assistant principal of the year
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School officials are naming their principal and assistant principal of the year.
They are Lake Forest Elementary School Principal Dr. Beth Leclear and Kanapaha Middle School Assistant Principal Ginger Stanford.
Both are now finalists for the state awards in January.
TRENDING STORY: Starke left with significant damage after heavy thunderstorms swept through North Central Florida
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.