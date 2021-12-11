Alachua County Public Schools announces the principal and assistant principal of the year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School officials are naming their principal and assistant principal of the year.

They are Lake Forest Elementary School Principal Dr. Beth Leclear and Kanapaha Middle School Assistant Principal Ginger Stanford.

Both are now finalists for the state awards in January.

