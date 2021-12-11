Bradford County school bus involved in three-vehicle crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A school bus in Bradford County was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 and County Road 18 around 4 p.m.

Troopers say a 69-year-old woman driving a truck tried turning left onto 301 and was hit by a 31-year-old man traveling south on the highway.

The truck then hit the school bus. No kids were on the bus at the time, and the 31-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

TRENDING STORY: Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.