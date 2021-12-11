Advertisement

Children’s Trust of Alachua County withholds funds from youth club after not providing personal student information

By Camille Syed
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children Trust of Alachua County is withholding funds from Aces in Motion (AIM) for not providing personal information about students and legal guardians.

Aces in motion located in East Gainesville said they do not feel comfortable sharing the information on a Google Drive document without reason.

“In my 15+ years working in the nonprofit sector, I have never had to release such data without an MOU or Data Sharing Agreement,” Executive Director Addison Staples said in a statement to TV20. “I am uncomfortable jeopardizing the trust I have built with our families and the Black community. And while I do not prefer the strategy of going public concerning internal matters, I feel I have exhausted all diplomatic efforts and since this funding is taxpayers money, I feel a sense of responsibility to ensure transparency and accountability by speaking out.”

The Executive Director of Children’s Trust of Alachua County also sent a statement saying, " We have never shared the data outside the organization and never used data other than for program evaluation and quality improvement,” Colin Murphy wrote. “Our policies instruct employees to treat individual data with complete confidentiality. The Employee Handbook specifically states this policy, and employees sign this agreement on their first day of employment.”

Murphy said their staff will review current practices and make recommendations.

Aces in Motion members are planning to attend the next Children’s Trust meeting on Monday at 4 p.m.

