Advertisement

Marion County Public Schools announces the 2021 Teacher of the Year finalists

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools officials announced their finalists for Teacher of the Year.

Five teachers from schools across the county were awarded golden apples, meaning that they are now finalists for the award.

Nominees include Beth Abel, Leah Bender, Jennifer Bourque, Joanne Houghton, and Hannah Whitston.

The county also recognized their 2022 Rookie Teacher of The Year; Melinda Kimball from Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks.

TRENDING STORY: Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
John Hagins, 19, was arrested outside his apartment on Thursday. Police said he was carrying an...
Police: Potential mass shooting at Fla. university averted, student arrested
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
Bradford County man in critical condition after being shot over an unpaid bet
Bradford County man in critical condition after being shot over an unpaid bet
‘We want it all to be a park’: Civil engineers explain new plan for former West End Golf Course...
‘We want it all to be a park’: Civil engineers explain new plan for former West End Golf Course to concerned residents

Latest News

Alachua County Public Schools announces the Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year
Alachua County Public Schools announces the principal and assistant principal of the year
Bradford County school bus involved in three-vehicle crash
Bradford County school bus involved in three-vehicle crash
Residents enjoy white Christmas in Trenton for the Down Home Christmas event
Residents enjoy white Christmas in Trenton for the Down Home Christmas event
Residents enjoy white Christmas in Trenton for the Down Home Christmas event
Residents enjoy white Christmas in Trenton for the Down Home Christmas event