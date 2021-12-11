Marion County Public Schools announces the 2021 Teacher of the Year finalists

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools officials announced their finalists for Teacher of the Year.

Five teachers from schools across the county were awarded golden apples, meaning that they are now finalists for the award.

Nominees include Beth Abel, Leah Bender, Jennifer Bourque, Joanne Houghton, and Hannah Whitston.

The county also recognized their 2022 Rookie Teacher of The Year; Melinda Kimball from Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks.

TRENDING STORY: Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.