P. K. Yonge baseball player TJ Shay signs with Messiah (PA)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s almost always baseball season in Florida, and P.K. Yonge senior TJ Shay has chosen the early signing period to announce his college destination. The pitcher / first baseman signed with Messiah University on Friday, a Division III school in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Shay cites his priorities as faith, school, and baseball and believes Messiah to be the ideal fit. He also believes he brings intangibles to the field that don’t show up in a box score.

“Around age 14 I knew I had something different, and my work ethic is tireless so I make sure I bring out the best I can every single day,” said Shay.

It can be difficult for a high schooler to be recruited nowadays with current college players eligible for a fifth year and transfers more common. Shay advises players to find a good situation early in the recruiting process.

“There’s so much going on with the transfer portal and it’s very difficult and very complicated so yeah it was insanely difficult,” said Shay. “So if it wasn’t for my videos and everything it wouldn’t have had happened.”

Shay and the Blue Wave open the 2022 season on Feb. 22 versus GHS.

