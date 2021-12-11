Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean-out a clogged toilet

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WEIRSDALE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Thursday, 8-year-old Wyatt Amidei who has ADHD was granted permission to use the restroom at Stanton-Weirsdale Elementary School. Just after arriving at P.E. class.

His dad Jeremy Amidei disgusted spoke about what happened next.

“Twenty minutes later the P.E. coach checked on him and found the toilet was clogged and called the janitor and made my son put gloves on and reach his hands in the toilet and pull out that raw sewage.”

According to a letter from the school Wyatt admitted to clogging up the toilet with paper towels and toilet paper. They said he apologized and agreed to help clean up the mess, but his dad said that’s not true.

“The coach made my son, forced my son too did in that toilet with raw sewage without our permission. No parent would agree to that.”

Amidei added they proceeded to make his son take garbage to the dumpster and that’s when he got sewage all over his clothes. But he said this isn’t the first time he’s had problems with the school.

He said his son was playing with a water bottle throwing it in the air.

“The substitute teacher out of nowhere snatched the water bottle away from him and smacked him on the arm and told him not to be doing that.”

Wyatt himself had a message for the coach.

“Coach J never ever do that again to other kids.”

According to Amidei the principal has reprimanded the P.E. coach and the janitor and said the school is still investigating the incident. We reached out to Marion County Public School officials who declined to comment on this story.

