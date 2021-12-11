Advertisement

Residents enjoy white Christmas in Trenton for the Down Home Christmas event

By Camille Syed
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa and his helpers made it out for Down Home Christmas at the Trenton Train Depot hosted by the Gilchrist County Chamber of commerce and families didn’t have to dream of a white Christmas.

“It’s our favorite time of the year,” Amanda Gargano said.

Kids could make snowballs regardless of the warm weather and hear the holiday tunes. There were also games, a bounce house and pictures with Santa.

“We love being together as a family and it’s the perfect time of the year for that,” Gargano said.

The chamber of commerce got more than 60 vendors in one spot to help boost businesses.

“Whether they’re some of the restaurants in the area or many of our other sponsors, we could not do this without the help of all of our sponsors,” Executive Director John McQueen said. “So we’d like to bring them together with our community and just give everybody the chance to come together and enjoy what the holiday season is all about.”

Kids could also write down their wishes to send off to the North Pole. Putting smiles on kids faces and bringing the community together is the goal for this event.

“It just shows that small towns, we can still come together throughout hardship, throughout trying times between small businesses closing, the small town taking such a hit with different things,” Gargano said. “It’s really important that we all come together and show up and show that we can still stand together through those difficult times.”

Parents could also enter a drawing with several bikes and scooters to help with holiday shopping.

Shana Knight looked forward to being with neighbors she hasn’t seen in a while because of the pandemic.

“We’re working from home still,” Knight said. “So it’s just nice to be able to get out and see everyone and have that family community.”

It was a night meant to spread Gil-Christmas spirit.

