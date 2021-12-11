Santa Fe’s Jalyn Stout voted Florida’s Miss Volleyball

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After leading her school to its first state volleyball title, Santa Fe junior Jalyn Stout is voted Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Volleyball, the state’s Player of the Year award across all classifications..

Additionally, the Raiders’ Eric Marshall is chosen as Coach of the Year.

Together, Stout and Marshall led Santa Fe to a 29-3 record and state 4A championship, capping a four-year run in which the Raiders went 97-28 and made two other state finals appearances.

For the season, the 5-foot-10 Stout slammed 392 kills on a .550 attack percentage. Stout, who was already crowned 4A Player of the Year, received nine of 21 first place votes from a poll of state coaches and media representatives. Forest’s Emma Truluck, the 6A Player of the Year, was runner-up with five first place votes.

Marshall received six of 21 first place votes to edge Sarah Kirkwood Reiss of Plant for the honor of top coach. Each of the finalists won a state title this season. The Raiders not only won the 4A title, they won every set during state tournament play as well.

