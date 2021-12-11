Advertisement

Santa Fe’s Jalyn Stout voted Florida’s Miss Volleyball

The Raiders’ Eric Marshall also recognized as top coach
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After leading her school to its first state volleyball title, Santa Fe junior Jalyn Stout is voted Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Volleyball, the state’s Player of the Year award across all classifications..
Additionally, the Raiders’ Eric Marshall is chosen as Coach of the Year.

Together, Stout and Marshall led Santa Fe to a 29-3 record and state 4A championship, capping a four-year run in which the Raiders went 97-28 and made two other state finals appearances.

For the season, the 5-foot-10 Stout slammed 392 kills on a .550 attack percentage. Stout, who was already crowned 4A Player of the Year, received nine of 21 first place votes from a poll of state coaches and media representatives. Forest’s Emma Truluck, the 6A Player of the Year, was runner-up with five first place votes.

Marshall received six of 21 first place votes to edge Sarah Kirkwood Reiss of Plant for the honor of top coach. Each of the finalists won a state title this season. The Raiders not only won the 4A title, they won every set during state tournament play as well.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
John Hagins, 19, was arrested outside his apartment on Thursday. Police said he was carrying an...
Police: Potential mass shooting at Fla. university averted, student arrested
storm damage
Starke left with significant damage after heavy thunderstorms swept through North Central Florida
DALE DAVIS
A Gainesville sex offender turns himself in after attempting to lure a minor into his apartment

Latest News

Slay to play college baseball
Blue Wave ballplayer commits
Junior seeks new school to close career
Diabate to transfer
Stout aptly named, now voted Miss Volleyball
Stout voted Miss Volleyball
Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (11) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA...
Gator football notes: Diabate to transfer, Napier hires O-line coach