Advertisement

Tigers trounce Bulldogs in boys hoops, 52-19

Peterson leads Columbia to third win with game-high 13 points
By Chris Pinson
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia Boys Basketball team bounced back from their first loss of the season with a run away performance at home against Suwannee.

Behind Marcus Peterson’s game-high 13 points the Tigers (3-1) blew out the Bulldogs (1-5) 52-19.

Columbia began the game on a 20-0 run, before Suwannee finally found the scoreboard with just over a minute remaining in the first quarter.

By halftime, the lead had swelled to 40-11, and eventually a running clock was implemented midway through the third quarter.

Peterson threw down several highlight reel dunks, knocked down a three-pointer, and even dished out a couple of assists.

His effort was aided by Isaac Boxley and Ty Wright, who combined to score 21 points.

The Tigers were able to build such a large lead so quickly, thanks to their ability to effectively press the Bulldogs.

The swarming pressure and sea-of-hands created chaos in the passing lanes, which turned into double-digit points in transition for Columbia.

The Tigers next game will be against Baker County, on Saturday, Dec. 11 at home.

OTHER SCORES:

Buchholz (2-3) ended Trinity Catholic’s (6-1) perfect start to their season by winning 55-51.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
John Hagins, 19, was arrested outside his apartment on Thursday. Police said he was carrying an...
Police: Potential mass shooting at Fla. university averted, student arrested
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
Bradford County man in critical condition after being shot over an unpaid bet
Bradford County man in critical condition after being shot over an unpaid bet
‘We want it all to be a park’: Civil engineers explain new plan for former West End Golf Course...
‘We want it all to be a park’: Civil engineers explain new plan for former West End Golf Course to concerned residents

Latest News

Tigers reach 3-1
Columbia routs Suwannee
P.K. Yonge School, Friday
P. K. Yonge baseball player TJ Shay signs with Messiah (PA)
Raider led her team to state title
Santa Fe’s Jalyn Stout voted Florida’s Miss Volleyball
Slay to play college baseball
Blue Wave ballplayer commits