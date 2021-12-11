Tigers trounce Bulldogs in boys hoops, 52-19

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia Boys Basketball team bounced back from their first loss of the season with a run away performance at home against Suwannee.

Behind Marcus Peterson’s game-high 13 points the Tigers (3-1) blew out the Bulldogs (1-5) 52-19.

Columbia began the game on a 20-0 run, before Suwannee finally found the scoreboard with just over a minute remaining in the first quarter.

By halftime, the lead had swelled to 40-11, and eventually a running clock was implemented midway through the third quarter.

Peterson threw down several highlight reel dunks, knocked down a three-pointer, and even dished out a couple of assists.

His effort was aided by Isaac Boxley and Ty Wright, who combined to score 21 points.

The Tigers were able to build such a large lead so quickly, thanks to their ability to effectively press the Bulldogs.

The swarming pressure and sea-of-hands created chaos in the passing lanes, which turned into double-digit points in transition for Columbia.

The Tigers next game will be against Baker County, on Saturday, Dec. 11 at home.

OTHER SCORES:

Buchholz (2-3) ended Trinity Catholic’s (6-1) perfect start to their season by winning 55-51.

