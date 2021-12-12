A 15-year-old is dead after being hit while riding their bicycle

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City teen is dead after being hit while riding their bicycle.

Around 11:30 Friday night, a 17 and 18-year old were driving north on Southwest Walter Avenue when they collided with a 15-year old bicyclist traveling in the same direction.

The 15-year old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both lanes of the road were shut down late Friday night, but are reopened as of right now.

TRENDING STORY: Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.