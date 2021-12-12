Advertisement

A 15-year-old is dead after being hit while riding their bicycle

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City teen is dead after being hit while riding their bicycle.

Around 11:30 Friday night, a 17 and 18-year old were driving north on Southwest Walter Avenue when they collided with a 15-year old bicyclist traveling in the same direction.

The 15-year old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both lanes of the road were shut down late Friday night, but are reopened as of right now.

TRENDING STORY: Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
John Hagins, 19, was arrested outside his apartment on Thursday. Police said he was carrying an...
Police: Potential mass shooting at Fla. university averted, student arrested
The Ocala Christmas Parade is on Saturday

Latest News

plane crash
One person was injured after a plane crashed at Lake city Gateway Airport
12-11-21
WCJB LATEST FORECAST
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
A candle factory was demolished by a tornado, and people were trapped under the rubble. Though...
Severe weather, tornadoes leave death and destruction in 5 states