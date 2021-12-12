A crash in Alachua County leaves a Jacksonville man dead

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Jacksonville man is dead after a crash in Alachua County.

Florida Highway Patrol officials report the 29-year-old man crossed the center lane while driving on Southwest State Road 121 and hit a car head-on.

He was later transported to a hospital where he died.

The driver of the car he hit and a pedestrian have minor injuries.

