A Gainesville man is charged with aggravated battery after police say he cut a woman several times with a razor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after police say he cut a woman several times with a razor.

Gainesville Police Department officials report 35-year-old Shane Bardes was arrested Friday after police say the day before, he was in an argument with a woman and cut her after she said she was going to cut herself.

When police arrested Bardes, he also had cuts on his arm and said that they had both cut themselves.

Bardes said he was in a relationship with the woman and she denied that.

He is being charged with aggravated battery.

