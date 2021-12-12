Advertisement

A Gainesville man is charged with aggravated battery after police say he cut a woman several times with a razor

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after police say he cut a woman several times with a razor.

Gainesville Police Department officials report 35-year-old Shane Bardes was arrested Friday after police say the day before, he was in an argument with a woman and cut her after she said she was going to cut herself.

When police arrested Bardes, he also had cuts on his arm and said that they had both cut themselves.

Bardes said he was in a relationship with the woman and she denied that.

He is being charged with aggravated battery.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County Public Schools announces the principal and assistant principal of the year

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet
Gainesville crash
Three people are in the hospital after two cars collided with each other
Alachua County Public Schools announces the Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year
Alachua County Public Schools announces the principal and assistant principal of the year
The Ocala Christmas Parade is on Saturday
Thousands of people came out to watch nearly 100 floats.
Thousands attend the 65th annual Ocala Christmas Parade

Latest News

12-12-21
WCJB LATEST FORECAST
Alachua fatal
A crash in Alachua County leaves a Jacksonville man dead
Gainesville crash
Three people are in the hospital after two cars collided with each other
Guests could plant seedlings and decorate cookies with people from the Alachua Conservation...
Prairie Creek Preserve celebrates the holidays by planting trees and eating cookies