The Gainesville Police Department hosts gun buy back event in an effort to reduce gun violence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In an effort to make streets and communities safer, the Gainesville Police Department hosted another gun buy back event today.

GPD officers spent the morning collecting unwanted firearms from citizens. They said they hope by holding these events they’re taking guns off the streets that could be used in potential crimes.

It’s all a part of their “One community” initiative.

“It’s basically putting the safety of Gainesville in everyone’s hands, whether you’re a citizen which we all are too, the police department, a pastor, a mother, a father,” said Lt. Lisa Scott, with the Gainesville Police Department.

GPD is partnering with the State Attorney’s Office for these events, encouraging citizens to play a part in keeping Gainesville safe.

“This is an avenue for people to do that without fear of any consequence for illegally possessing a firearm,” said Scott.

The State Attorney’s Office granted limited amnesty during the event, to make sure people feel comfortable turning in firearms regardless of where they came from.

“Our officers do not ask any questions, they may ask you if they can’t get it unloaded, how to do it, but that’s it,” said Scott.

GPD offered up to $300 for assault rifles, $200 for pistols and long guns, and $100 for revolvers.

Several officers said they hope events like these reduce the number of gun violence victims.

“We never want their deaths to be in vain. It affects all of us. We have compassion for them,” said Scott.

Officials said they plan to host another gun buy back event in the next few months.

