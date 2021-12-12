Gators snap five game skid to Seminoles

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Women’s Basketball finally ended its five game losing streak to in-state rival Florida State with a dominant 69-55 performance.

Despite only two Gators’ starters scoring in double figures, Kelly Rae Finley and Florida were able to come away with a key victory at home on Sunday.

Behind 34 points from its bench, the Gators outplayed the Seminoles from end to end. Florida forced 23 turnovers, resulting in 18 points, compared to just seven turnovers it gifted FSU.

While rebounding was almost identical for both teams - FSU 44, UF 43, Florida outscored Florida State 17-6 on second chance points.

Neither team shot particularly well for the game. FSU made just 40 percent of its attempts, while UF made even less - 36 percent.

The three-point shooting wasn’t much better. Both teams connected on only 21 percent of their looks from beyond the arch.

Florida is now on a three game winning streak. You can catch them at home again on Tuesday, December 21st vs. Murray State at 1 p.m.

