Hawthorne drops state 1A football title game to Madison County, 13-12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the second straight season, the Hawthorne Hornets have come up one victory shy of the ultimate goal of being state champions.

Hawthorne fell to Madison County, 13-12 in a nip-and-tuck state 1A title game on Saturday at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee. The Hornets (10-1) had previously dropped the 2020 final to Baker, 27-14.

Hawthorne got off to a good start and led, 12-7 on a pair of first half rushing touchdowns from junior quarterback Tyler Jefferson, including a 31-yard score on fourth and 2. Hawthorne did fail to convert two-point conversions after each score.

Jefferson also threw his second and third interceptions of the season, however, and the score remained 12-7 until a critical Hawthorne error with a little over eight minutes left in regulation. Hornet punter Josues Knapp stood at his own 29-yard line awaiting the snap. However, the snap was poor and trickled towards Knapp, who barely got a foot on the ball before it was blocked and returned by Madison County’s Tyrece Pryor to the Hornet 2-yard line. Cowboys’ quarterback Jamie Hampton scored the go-ahead rushing touchdown one play later and Madison County hung on for the victory.

Hawthorne outgained Madison County, 222-208. Jefferson was the game’s leading rusher, totaling 105 yards on 19 carries. Camren Cohens accounted for 58 yards receiving on three catches. Defensively, Jailen Ruth led the Hornets with 11 tackles.

The Cowboys won their fourth state title in the last five years, avenging an 18-14 defeat to the Hornets in last year’s state semifinals. Madison County overcame 19 penalties for 145 yards and their own botched punt return to claim a sixth state crown, tied for the most among 1A schools.

