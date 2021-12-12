Advertisement

One person was injured after a plane crashed at Lake city Gateway Airport

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is injured in Lake City after a small plane crash.

Lake City police officers were called to the scene just after noon on Saturday.

A small aircraft crashed at the Lake City Gateway Airport as it was returning to Jacksonville.

Two people were on the plane.

EMS treated one person for minor injuries at the scene.

Airport officials are communicating with the Federal Aviation Administration, who is investigating the crash.

