Prairie Creek Preserve celebrates the holidays by planting trees and eating cookies

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some North Central Florida residents decided to celebrate the holiday season in a unique way, by planting trees. Anyone could come out to the “Trees and Treats Event” at Prairie Creek Preserve.

Guests could plant seedlings and decorate cookies with people from the Alachua Conservation Trust.

The event is meant to teach children about different plant species while getting in the holiday spirit.

Ema Olmos an organizer of the event said this event is important for our environment.

“They are a native species that used to be all over North Central Florida through logging and development they have been cut down so we are working to restore the longleaf populations on the preserves and in the area.”

Workers on the preserve will continue to water the seedlings. Guests can come back to see how much their trees have grown.

