Advertisement

Prairie Creek Preserve celebrates the holidays by planting trees and eating cookies

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some North Central Florida residents decided to celebrate the holiday season in a unique way, by planting trees. Anyone could come out to the “Trees and Treats Event” at Prairie Creek Preserve.

Guests could plant seedlings and decorate cookies with people from the Alachua Conservation Trust.

The event is meant to teach children about different plant species while getting in the holiday spirit.

Ema Olmos an organizer of the event said this event is important for our environment.

“They are a native species that used to be all over North Central Florida through logging and development they have been cut down so we are working to restore the longleaf populations on the preserves and in the area.”

Workers on the preserve will continue to water the seedlings. Guests can come back to see how much their trees have grown.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
John Hagins, 19, was arrested outside his apartment on Thursday. Police said he was carrying an...
Police: Potential mass shooting at Fla. university averted, student arrested
The Ocala Christmas Parade is on Saturday

Latest News

Guests could plant seedlings and decorate cookies with people from the Alachua Conservation...
Prairie Creek Preserve celebrates the holidays by planting trees and eating cookies
This year thousands of people showed up after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Thousands attend the 65th annual Ocala Christmas Parade
Thousands of people came out to watch nearly 100 floats.
Thousands attend the 65th annual Ocala Christmas Parade
plane crash
One person was injured after a plane crashed at Lake city Gateway Airport