Advertisement

Thousands attend the 65th annual Ocala Christmas Parade

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Christmas parade has been going on for 65 years.

This year thousands of people showed up after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Organizers said there were nearly 100 floats, marching bands, dance troupes, and even a pirate ship.

People were so excited about the parade they set out lawn chairs days before the start of the event. Charles Kirk did just that waiting in his chair since 1pm for the parade to start.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been to the parade because they shut it down last year. But it’s a lot of fun you get to see a lot of people I have a lot of friends that live here that come by,” said Kirk.

Most people waited for the end of the parade as Santa and Mrs. Claus waved and wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
John Hagins, 19, was arrested outside his apartment on Thursday. Police said he was carrying an...
Police: Potential mass shooting at Fla. university averted, student arrested
The Ocala Christmas Parade is on Saturday

Latest News

Guests could plant seedlings and decorate cookies with people from the Alachua Conservation...
Prairie Creek Preserve celebrates the holidays by planting trees and eating cookies
This year thousands of people showed up after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Thousands attend the 65th annual Ocala Christmas Parade
Guests planted tree seedlings.
Prairie Creek Preserve celebrates the holidays by planting trees and eating cookies
plane crash
One person was injured after a plane crashed at Lake city Gateway Airport