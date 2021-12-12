Thousands attend the 65th annual Ocala Christmas Parade

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Christmas parade has been going on for 65 years.

This year thousands of people showed up after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Organizers said there were nearly 100 floats, marching bands, dance troupes, and even a pirate ship.

People were so excited about the parade they set out lawn chairs days before the start of the event. Charles Kirk did just that waiting in his chair since 1pm for the parade to start.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been to the parade because they shut it down last year. But it’s a lot of fun you get to see a lot of people I have a lot of friends that live here that come by,” said Kirk.

Most people waited for the end of the parade as Santa and Mrs. Claus waved and wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

