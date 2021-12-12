Advertisement

Three people are in the hospital after two cars collided with each other

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three people are in the hospital after a wreck in Gainesville

Around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, two cars collided near the 13100 Block of Southwest Williston Road.

When crews arrived, it took 10 minutes to extract one of the trapped drivers.

Of the five patients, three are at UF Health Shands and one is in critical condition.

The accident is being investigated by Florida Highway Patrol officials.

TRENDING STORY: Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet
The Ocala Christmas Parade is on Saturday
Alachua County Public Schools announces the Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year
Alachua County Public Schools announces the principal and assistant principal of the year
passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart

Latest News

Alachua fatal
A crash in Alachua County leaves a Jacksonville man dead
Guests could plant seedlings and decorate cookies with people from the Alachua Conservation...
Prairie Creek Preserve celebrates the holidays by planting trees and eating cookies
This year thousands of people showed up after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Thousands attend the 65th annual Ocala Christmas Parade
Guests planted tree seedlings.
Prairie Creek Preserve celebrates the holidays by planting trees and eating cookies