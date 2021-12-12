Three people are in the hospital after two cars collided with each other

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three people are in the hospital after a wreck in Gainesville

Around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, two cars collided near the 13100 Block of Southwest Williston Road.

When crews arrived, it took 10 minutes to extract one of the trapped drivers.

Of the five patients, three are at UF Health Shands and one is in critical condition.

The accident is being investigated by Florida Highway Patrol officials.

