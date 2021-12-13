Children’s Trust of Alachua County meets to discuss various topics

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children’s Trust of Alachua County is meeting for several different items on their agenda.

They will begin at 2:30 p.m. to nominate a new chair, vice-chair, and treasurer for the committee.

At 3:00 p.m., they will go over the summer RFP workshop.

Their regular meeting will start at 4:00 p.m.

The group, Aces In Motion, is set to attend and ask the committee why funding is being withheld because they refuse to share data.

They stated they have never released such data without a data-sharing agreement, and they are uncomfortable jeopardizing the trust with their families and the black community.

