Florida Gateway College hosts its last commencement ceremony of 2021

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:44 AM EST
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College is hosting its final commencement ceremony for 2021.

The ceremony is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Levy Performing Arts Center.

There will be live and recorded speeches from the Board of Trustee members, college administrators, and students.

The ceremony will also be live-streamed on the college’s Facebook page and available to watch afterward.

