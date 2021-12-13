Florida Gateway College hosts its last commencement ceremony of 2021

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College is hosting its final commencement ceremony for 2021.

The ceremony is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Levy Performing Arts Center.

There will be live and recorded speeches from the Board of Trustee members, college administrators, and students.

The ceremony will also be live-streamed on the college’s Facebook page and available to watch afterward.

TRENDING STORY: Three people are in the hospital after two cars collided with each other

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.