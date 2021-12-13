Advertisement

Florida Men’s Basketball comes up short against Maryland

Gators lose for third time in last four games
Maryland's Fatts Russell goes to the basket ahead of teammate Qudus Wahab, far left, of...
Maryland's Fatts Russell goes to the basket ahead of teammate Qudus Wahab, far left, of Nigeria, and Florida's Colin Castleton, second left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)(Jason DeCrow | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After putting an unprecedented loss behind them with a blow out win against the University of North Florida, the Gators Men’s Basketball team hit the road to face BIG 10 foe, Maryland.

Florida (7-3) came up three points short of winning their eighth game of the season in a 70-68 loss the Terrapins (6-4).

After opening the season with six straight wins, the Gators have hit a rough patch. The orange and blue have lost three of their last four contests - each one to an unranked opponent.

While the team knocked down a season-high 11 three-pointers against the Terrapins, Florida only made 37 percent of its shots from the floor. Including, shooting just 34 percent in the second half.

Colin Castleton, who scored a career-high 26 points in Florida’s 30-point win against UNF, only managed to record nine points, while grabbing 11 rebounds, as he was just 3-9 from the field and 3-6 from the foul line.

Phlandrous Fleming was the only Gators’ starter in double figures. He also had a poor night shooting. He went 3-12, but did make 7-8 free throws to record a team-high 15 points.

Tyree Appleby came of the bench and knocked down five three-pointers to also record 15 points. He had a chance near the end of the game to win it for Florida, but his hopeful heave didn’t find the bottom of the basket.

The Gators defense forced 15 Terrapins’ turnovers, which resulted in 20 points, but the effort just wasn’t enough

Florida begins exam week with a few days off before they host the University of South Florida in the Orange Bowl Classic on Saturday, Dec. 18.

